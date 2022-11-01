US HRC imports down 20.7 percent in September

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 21:36:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 149,733 mt in September 2022, down 20.7 percent from August and down 40.4 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $145.5 million in September 2022, compared to $202.4 million in August and $344.9 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in September, with 83,352 mt, compared to 104,767 mt in August and 131,441 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US HRC imports include South Korea, with 28,428 mt; Mexico, with 16,622 mt; Netherlands, with 7,152 mt; and Belgium, with 6,047 mt.