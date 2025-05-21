US HRC imports down 11.5 percent in March from February

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 120,472 mt in March this year, down 11.5 percent from February and down 36.6 percent from March 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $86.6 million in March this year, compared to $101.6 million in February and $166.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in March with 52,455 mt, compared to 0 mt in February and 0 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in March include South Korea with 37,341 mt, Japan with 10,073 mt, Mexico with 9,011 mt, and Brazil with 5,235 mt.