US HRC exports up 57.1 percent in July

Friday, 11 September 2020 20:58:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheets totaled 32,167 mt in July 2020, up 57.1 percent from June but down 17.8 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $26.4 million in July, compared to $16.8 million in the previous month and $35.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in July with 21,321 mt, compared to 11,884 mt in June and 23,379 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,713 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in July.