﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Latest Steel News

US HRC exports up 42.2 percent in September

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 57,783 mt in September ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.