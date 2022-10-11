US HRC exports up 3.9 percent in August

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 21:10:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 55,517 mt in August 2022, up 3.9 percent from July but down 21.9 percent from August 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $55.8 million in August, compared to $50.5 million in the previous month and $64.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in August with 36,264 mt, compared to 38,121 mt in July and 45,437 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 18,445 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in August.