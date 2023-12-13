﻿
US HRC exports down 3.2 percent in October

Wednesday, 13 December 2023
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 64,549 mt in October 2023, down 3.2 percent from September but up 17.9 percent from October 2022. By value, cut-length plate exports totaled $65.6 million in October, compared to $67.8 million in the previous month and $54.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in October with 42,090 mt, compared to 42,825 mt in September and 41,729 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 22,245 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in October.


