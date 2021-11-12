﻿
US HRC exports down 15.4 percent in September

Friday, 12 November 2021 20:03:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 60,214 mt in September 2021, down 15.4 percent from August and down 0.1 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $54.3 million in September, compared to $64.1 million in the previous month and $46.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in September with 39,440 mt, compared to 45,437 mt in August and 40,140 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 20,515 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in September.


