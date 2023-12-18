US hot rolled bar imports up 41.7 percent in October

Monday, 18 December 2023 22:06:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 71,816 mt in October 2023, up 41.7 percent from September and up 1.7 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $88.0 million in October 2023, compared to $67.8 million in September and $95.6 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in October, with 30,771 mt, compared to 27,841 mt in September and 28,005 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in October include Japan, with 19,765 mt; Mexico, with 5,259 mt; Czech Republic, with 4,019 mt; and China, with 2,952 mt.