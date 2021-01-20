US hot rolled bar imports down 4.8 percent in November

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 22:32:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 48,686 mt in November 2020, down 4.8 percent from October and down 28.8 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $41.6 million in November 2020, compared to $44.4 million in the previous month and $59.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in November, with 27,091 mt, compared to 24,929 mt in October and 21,351 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in November include Japan, with 6,291 mt; France, with 4,517 mt; Mexico, with 3,501 mt; and Germany, with 2,975 mt.