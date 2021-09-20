﻿
US hot rolled bar imports down 14.2 percent in July

Monday, 20 September 2021 21:20:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 61,001 mt in July 2021, down 14.2 percent from June but up 55.8 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $67.7 million in July 2021, compared to $76.1 million in June and $34.2 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in July, with 28,531 mt, compared to 29,615 mt in June and 14,812 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in July include Japan, with 13,463 mt; Brazil, with 5,141 mt; Mexico, with 4,069 mt; and Germany, with 2,653 mt.


