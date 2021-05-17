US hot rolled bar exports up 45.6 percent in March

Monday, 17 May 2021 21:17:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 43,589 mt in March 2021, up 45.6 percent from February and up 52.3 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $53.9 million in March, compared to $35.2 million in the previous month and $33.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in March with 21,315 mt, compared to 15,163 mt in February and 14,967 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 20,426 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in March.