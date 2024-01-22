﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports up 3.7 percent in November

Monday, 22 January 2024 20:38:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 27,994 mt in November 2023, up 3.7 percent from October but down 7.4 percent from November 2022. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $46.4 million in November, compared to $49.8 million in the previous month and $49.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in November with 16,461 mt, compared to 15,171 mt in October and 17,354 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,978 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in November.


Tags: Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s rebar output down 2.1 percent in 2023

23 Jan | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 4, 2024

23 Jan | Longs and Billet

UAE-based ESA hikes rebar prices for February as outlook remains solid

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Egypt again revises domestic longs and flats prices amid exchange rate drop

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese steel section prices fluctuate, mostly softening slightly

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices post minor changes, demand to slacken further ahead of holiday

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 22, 2024

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group cuts local rebar prices by $7.0/mt for late January

22 Jan | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease during January 8-14

22 Jan | Steel News

Price stable for Brazilian rebar exports

19 Jan | Longs and Billet