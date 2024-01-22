US hot rolled bar exports up 3.7 percent in November

Monday, 22 January 2024 20:38:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 27,994 mt in November 2023, up 3.7 percent from October but down 7.4 percent from November 2022. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $46.4 million in November, compared to $49.8 million in the previous month and $49.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in November with 16,461 mt, compared to 15,171 mt in October and 17,354 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,978 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in November.