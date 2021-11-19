US hot rolled bar exports up 1.9 percent in September

Friday, 19 November 2021 21:03:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 40,472 mt in September 2021, up 1.9 percent from August and up 58.1 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $56.5 million in September, compared to $54.6 million in the previous month and $27.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in September with 24,925 mt, compared to 23,439 mt in August and 12,338 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 14,818 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in September.