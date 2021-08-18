US hot rolled bar exports up 16.5 percent in June

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 18:04:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 42,735 mt in June 2021, up 16.5 percent from May but up 173.2 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $60.4 million in June, compared to $53.1 million in the previous month and $20.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in June with 28,533 mt, compared to 21,729 mt in May and 7,382 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico with 17,025 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in June.