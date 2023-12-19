US hot rolled bar exports down 13.7 percent in October

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 20:18:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 27,042 mt in October 2023, down 13.7 percent from September and down 18.1 percent from October 2022. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $49.8 million in October, compared to $54.2 million in the previous month and $53.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in October with 15,170 mt, compared to 19,471 mt in September and 19,904 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,441 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in October.