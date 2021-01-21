﻿
US hot rolled bar exports down 1.2 percent in November

Thursday, 21 January 2021 19:53:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 28,830 mt in November 2020, down 1.2 percent from October but up 6.9 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $30.6 million in November, compared to $30.1 million in the previous month and $30.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Mexico in November with 14,100 mt, compared to 14,731 mt in October and 12,965 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,391 mt.There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in November.


