US DOC to continue AD orders on HRC from Russia

Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:19:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on hot rolled coil from Russia. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from the country would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the dumping.

The final dumping rate is up to 184.56 percent for Russia. The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from December 22.

