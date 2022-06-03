﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC issues preliminary AD decision on wire rod from S. Korea

Friday, 03 June 2022 12:06:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod from South Korea.

During the review period from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, South Korean steel producer POSCO was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the company

The preliminary antidumping duty for the country is applicable from June 2.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs USA North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

24 Feb

US DOC to continue AD orders on stainless wire rod from three countries
05 Nov

US issues preliminary AD review results on wire rod from Mexico
19 Aug

US issues final results of AD review on wire rod from Mexico
23 Mar

US DOC lowers AD duty on wire rod from POSCO
26 Oct

US DOC maintains AD duty on rebar and wire rod from Belarus
30 Jul

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on wire rod from five countries
01 Jul

US DOC issues final review results for Mexican wire rod
03 Jun

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on Chinese wire rod
24 Feb

US nail manufacturers ask to intervene in case at Court of International Trade
26 Jul

US DOC announces preliminary CVD margins against threaded rod imports from China and India