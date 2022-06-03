US DOC issues preliminary AD decision on wire rod from S. Korea

Friday, 03 June 2022 12:06:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod from South Korea.

During the review period from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, South Korean steel producer POSCO was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the company

The preliminary antidumping duty for the country is applicable from June 2.