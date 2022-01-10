US DOC amends its AD orders for rebar from Turkey again

Monday, 10 January 2022 11:39:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has again amended the order and the final determination regarding its antidumping investigation on imports of rebar from Turkey, on the grounds that the final determination was not in harmony with the United States Court of International Trade (CIT).

Accordingly, the DOC has determined new dumping margins of 3.96 percent for Habaş, 4.17 percent for İçdaş and 4.07 percent for all other Turkish companies.

In May 2017, the DOC announced its final determination in the antidumping investigation covering the period between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016, determining dumping margins of 5.39 percent for Habaş, 8.17 percent for İçdaş and 6.94 percent for all others. After Habaş and İçdaş appealed the decision, the CIT remanded the DOC’s decision and requested the DOC to recalculate the dumping margins. In July 2017, the DOC amended its antidumping order regarding its antidumping investigation on imports of rebar from Turkey.