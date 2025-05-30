US designates metallurgical coal as critical material to strengthen domestic steel production

The US Department of Energy has announced the designation of coal used in the production of steel as a critical material, stating that the decision is based on the US’ commitment to a manufacturing resurgence and strengthening America’s energy and industrial security.

The main reasons why metallurgical coal is designated as a critical raw material are: metallurgical coal possesses unique properties necessary for producing coke, the fuel and reactant required for steel production using the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace method; anthracite coal plays a key role in the electric arc furnace method, which accounts for approximately 70 percent of domestic steel production; the US coal industry provides reliable, domestically sourced metallurgical and anthracite coal essential to supporting both steelmaking processes; there are over 150 metallurgical coal mines in the United States that employ tens of thousands of Americans; shared infrastructure and workforce supporting both thermal and metallurgical coal production are under strain from declining investment and operational capacity. Without intervention, this erosion will jeopardize domestic steel dominance, the statement said.

“Metallurgical coal is more than a fuel - it is a cornerstone of our industrial base. By designating metallurgical coal as a critical material, we are ensuring that American steel, generated by American coal, remains the backbone of our manufacturing sector,” Chris Wright, US secretary of energy, commented.