US CRC imports up 1.4 percent in November

Monday, 09 January 2023 22:11:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled sheet totaled 128,369 mt in November 2022, up 1.4 percent from October and up 3.1 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, CRC imports totaled $151.2 million in November 2022, compared to $163.1 million in October and $189.4 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in November, with 41,083 mt, compared to 41,344 mt in October and 37,698 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported CRC in November include Australia, with 19,546 mt; Mexico, with 16,226 mt; Brazil, with 11,563 mt; and Sweden, with 10,971 mt.