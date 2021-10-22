﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cold finished bar imports up 51.3 percent in August

Friday, 22 October 2021 22:01:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 12,170 mt in August 2021, up 51.3 percent from July and up 58.8 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $18.6 million in August 2021, compared to $13.3 million in July and $10.4 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in August, with 2,412 mt, compared to 2,146 mt in July and 1,997 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in August include Italy, with 1,934 mt; Spain, with 1,668 mt; Germany, with 1,582 mt; and China, with 1,381 mt.


Tags: USA  North America  trading  imp/exp statistics  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19 Oct

US beam imports down 13.4 percent in August
18 Oct

US hot rolled bar exports up 4.8 percent in August
12 Oct

US drawn wire imports up 4.9 percent in August
29 Sep

US merchant bar exports down 17.9 percent in July
27 Sep

US drawn wire exports up 25.7 percent in July