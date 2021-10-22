US cold finished bar imports up 51.3 percent in August

Friday, 22 October 2021 22:01:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 12,170 mt in August 2021, up 51.3 percent from July and up 58.8 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $18.6 million in August 2021, compared to $13.3 million in July and $10.4 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Canada in August, with 2,412 mt, compared to 2,146 mt in July and 1,997 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in August include Italy, with 1,934 mt; Spain, with 1,668 mt; Germany, with 1,582 mt; and China, with 1,381 mt.