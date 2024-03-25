US cold finished bar imports up 2.0 percent in January

Monday, 25 March 2024 21:05:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 12,564 mt in January 2024, up 2.0 percent from December and up 26.3 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $22.9 million in January 2024, compared to $22.6 million in December and $19.4 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Germany in January, with 2,373 mt, compared to 1,926 mt in December and 2,088 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in January include Spain, with 2,042 mt; Canada, with 1,965 mt; Mexico, with 1,659 mt; and Italy, with 1,592 mt.