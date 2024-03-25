﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cold finished bar imports up 2.0 percent in January

Monday, 25 March 2024 21:05:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 12,564 mt in January 2024, up 2.0 percent from December and up 26.3 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $22.9 million in January 2024, compared to $22.6 million in December and $19.4 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Germany in January, with 2,373 mt, compared to 1,926 mt in December and 2,088 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in January include Spain, with 2,042 mt; Canada, with 1,965 mt; Mexico, with 1,659 mt; and Italy, with 1,592 mt.


Tags: Longs US North America 

Similar articles

Local Turkish official domestic wire rod prices follow diverse trends

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill issues its longs prices

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices fall more rapidly amid sharp slowdown in procurement by large projects

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Some EU flat steel import quotas about to be exhausted near end of period

26 Mar | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 26, 2024

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 13, 2024

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices up $7-8/mt amid improved demand

25 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot market quiet

25 Mar | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices decrease slightly

25 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 323.4 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News