US cold finished bar imports down 29.4 percent in September

Monday, 27 November 2023 22:04:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold finished bar totaled 7,507 mt in September 2023, down 29.4 percent from August but up 17.4 percent from September 2022 levels. By value, cold finished bar imports totaled $15.9 million in September 2023, compared to $20.7 million in August and $13.7 million in September 2022.

The US imported the most cold finished bar from Germany in September, with 1,842 mt, compared to 1,694 mt in August and 1,828 in September 2022. Other top sources of imported cold finished bar in September include Canada, with 1,549 mt; Mexico, with 1,088 mt; and Italy, with 1,029 mt.


