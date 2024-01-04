﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cold finished bar exports up 6.1 percent in October

Thursday, 04 January 2024 19:51:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,298 mt in October 2023, up 6.1 percent from September and down 6.2 percent from October 2022. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $26.1 million in October, compared to $24.1 million in the previous month and $26.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in October with 6,094 mt, compared to 5,860 mt in September and 6,173 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,286 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in October.


Tags: Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US assigns zero dumping margin for PC strand from Malaysia

05 Jan | Steel News

Turkish merchant bar export prices trend up

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 46 percent in Jan-Nov

05 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 5, 2024

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

Opta Germany Holding mulls acquisition of Turkey’s Metser Demir Çelik

05 Jan | Steel News

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 1, 2024

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 1, 2024

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar market optimistic for 2024

04 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices rise

04 Jan | Longs and Billet

Indonesia may extend AD duty on H-beam and I-beam imports from China

04 Jan | Steel News