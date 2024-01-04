US cold finished bar exports up 6.1 percent in October

Thursday, 04 January 2024 19:51:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,298 mt in October 2023, up 6.1 percent from September and down 6.2 percent from October 2022. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $26.1 million in October, compared to $24.1 million in the previous month and $26.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in October with 6,094 mt, compared to 5,860 mt in September and 6,173 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,286 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in October.