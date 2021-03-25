US cold finished bar exports up 11.6 percent in January

Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:11:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 8,581 mt in January 2021, up 11.6 percent from December and up 0.9 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $17.1 million in January, compared to $16.9 million in the previous month and $19.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in January with 4,429 mt, compared to 3,649 mt in December and 3,654 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,514 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in January.