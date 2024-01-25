US cold finished bar exports up 0.1 percent in November

Thursday, 25 January 2024 23:18:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,306 mt in November 2023, up 0.1 percent from October and down 3.4 percent from November 2022. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $26.9 million in November, compared to $26.1 million in the previous month and $26.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in November with 6,292 mt, compared to 6,094 mt in October and 5,622 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,065 mt; India, with 1,519 mt; and China, with 1,119 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in November.