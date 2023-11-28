US cold finished bar exports down 15.4 percent in September

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 10,647 mt in September 2023, down 15.4 percent from August and down 11.7 percent from September 2022. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $24.1 million in September, compared to $30.4 million in the previous month and $27.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in September with 5,860 mt, compared to 7,066 mt in August and 6,880 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,063 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in September.


