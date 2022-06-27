﻿
US cold finished bar exports down 13.3 percent in April

Monday, 27 June 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 13,474 mt in April 2022, down 13.3 percent from March but up 20.9 percent from April 2021. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $28.4 million in April, compared to $30.5 million in the previous month and $25.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in April with 8,411 mt, compared to 8,232 mt in March and 5,253 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,056 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in April.


