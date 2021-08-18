US beam imports up 38.4 percent in June

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 18:09:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 47,922 mt in June 2021, up 38.4 percent from May and up 106.6 percent from June 2020. By value, beam imports totaled $44.7 million in June 2021, compared to $31.8 million in May and $17.8 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most beam from Canada in June, with 20,016 mt, compared to 21,485 mt in May and 23,051 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported beam in June include Mexico, with 7,326 mt; and Spain, with 2,219 mt.