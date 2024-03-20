﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam imports up 11.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 22:02:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 64,232 mt in January 2024, up 11.2 percent from December but down 1.2 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $70.6 million in January 2024, compared to $63.4 million in December and $76.4 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most beams from Spain in January, with 17,222 mt, compared to 1,348 mt in December and 11,309 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported beam in January include Mexico, with 11,891 mt; Germany, with 10,896 mt; Luxembourg, with 9,895 mt; and Canada, with 8,361 mt.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America 

Similar articles

US beam exports up 48.3 percent in January

19 Mar | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 12, 2024

19 Mar | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices keep declining

18 Mar | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 11, 2024

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices continue slight downtrend

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Bulgarian longs prices drop amid lower scrap prices, sluggish demand

07 Mar | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 10, 2024

05 Mar | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices mostly decrease slightly

04 Mar | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 9, 2024

27 Feb | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices follow a soft trend

26 Feb | Longs and Billet