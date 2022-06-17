﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam imports down 9.2 percent in April

Friday, 17 June 2022 17:51:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 61,998 mt in April 2022, down 9.2 percent from March but up 34.7 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $77.8 million in April 2022, compared to $84.9 million in March and $35.6 million in April 2021.

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 61,998 mt in April 2022, down 9.2 percent from March but up 34.7 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $77.8 million in April 2022, compared to $84.9 million in March and $35.6million in April 2021.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during June 6-12

17 Jun | Steel News

Local Bulgarian longs prices indicate another sharp fall

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 2.1% in January-April

15 Jun | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 24

14 Jun | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices continue to soften slightly

13 Jun | Longs and Billet

Indonesia’s Krakatau Steel inks MoU with China’s Baowu to build BF

07 Jun | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 23

07 Jun | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices decrease slightly

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down three percent in late May

06 Jun | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 22

31 May | Longs and Billet