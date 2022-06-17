US beam imports down 9.2 percent in April

Friday, 17 June 2022 17:51:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 61,998 mt in April 2022, down 9.2 percent from March but up 34.7 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $77.8 million in April 2022, compared to $84.9 million in March and $35.6 million in April 2021.

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 61,998 mt in April 2022, down 9.2 percent from March but up 34.7 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $77.8 million in April 2022, compared to $84.9 million in March and $35.6million in April 2021.