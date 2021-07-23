﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam imports down 24.8 percent in May

Friday, 23 July 2021 17:31:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 34,631 mt in May 2021, down 24.8 percent from April and down 23.7 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $31.8 million in May 2021, compared to $35.6 million in April and $28.6 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most beams from Korea in May, with 11,096 mt, compared to 7,052 mt in April and 17,855 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported beams in May include Mexico, with 9,621 mt; Canada, with 6,551 mt; Germany, with 4,324 mt; and United Kingdom, with 1,515 mt.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  USA  beams  trading  longs  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Jul

US hot rolled bar exports down 10.3 percent in May
20  Jul

US beam exports down 12.5 percent in May
16  Jul

US drawn wire imports up 4.1 percent in May
01  Jul

US rebar imports down 18.9 percent in May
30  Jun

US merchant bar exports up 9.3 percent in April