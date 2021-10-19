US beam imports down 13.4 percent in August

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 20:51:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 47,039 mt in August 2021, down 13.4 percent from July but up 232.4 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $50.2 million in August 2021, compared to $52.9 million in July and $11.9 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in August, with 10,454 mt, compared to 9,534 mt in July and 6,681 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported beams in August include Korea, with 10,246 mt; Canada, with 10,111 mt; UAE, with 6,932 mt; and Luxembourg, with 3,557 mt.