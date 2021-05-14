﻿
English
US beam exports up 38.6 percent in March

Friday, 14 May 2021 21:30:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 44,311 mt in March 2021, up 38.6 percent from February and up 18.3 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $44.8 million in March, compared to $30.9 million in the previous month and $33.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in March with 35,086 mt, compared to 24,875 mt in February and 28,277 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,623 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in March.


Tags: longs  USA  North America  beams  imp/exp statistics  trading  |  similar articles »


