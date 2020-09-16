US beam exports up 1.7 percent in July

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:49:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 25,401 mt in July 2020, up 1.7 percent from June but down 6.9 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $24.6 million in July, compared to $23.1 million in the previous month and $25.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in July with 21,464 mt, compared to 20,897 mt in June and 22,189 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,027 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in July.