US beam exports up 15.5 percent in August

Friday, 15 October 2021 19:59:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 37,353 mt in August 2021, up 15.5 percent from July and up 51.4 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $48.3 million in August, compared to $39.4 million in the previous month and $22.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in August with 29,607 mt, compared to 26,747 mt in July and 19,981 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,405 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in August.


Tags: longs  beams  North America  USA  trading  |  similar articles »


