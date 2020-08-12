﻿
US beam exports up 1.2 percent in June

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 20:45:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 24,981 mt in June 2020, up 1.2 percent from May but down 16.6 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $23.1 million in June, compared to $22.2 million in the previous month and $27.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in June with 20,897 mt, compared to 20,065 mt in May and 23,882 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,458 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,035 mt.


