US beam exports relatively neutral in July

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 20:31:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 40,984 mt in July 2022, down negligibly from 40,990 mt June but up 26.7 percent from July 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $63.0 million in July, compared to $59.0 million in the previous month and $39.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beam to Canada in July with 33,092 mt, compared to 29,462 mt in June and 26,747 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,754 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in July.