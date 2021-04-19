US beam exports down 6.1 percent in February

Monday, 19 April 2021 20:49:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 36,395 mt in February 2021, down 6.1 percent from January and down 13.1 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, beam exports totaled $30.9 million in February, compared to $32.1 million in the previous month and $32.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in February with 24,875 mt, compared to 27,585 mt in January and 27,638 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,098 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 2,404 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in February.