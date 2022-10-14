US beam exports down 2.1 percent in August

Friday, 14 October 2022 20:32:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 40,114 mt in August 2022, down 2.1 percent from July but up 7.4 percent from August 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $58.4 million in August, compared to $63.0 million in the previous month and $48.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beam to Canada in August with 25,515 mt, compared to 33,092 mt in July and 29,607 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 11,333 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 2,340 mt.