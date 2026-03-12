 |  Login 
US-based Electra secures $30 million financing to accelerate clean iron production

Thursday, 12 March 2026 12:32:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US-based clean iron company Electra has announced that it has secured a $30 million venture debt facility from multinational financial services company J.P. Morgan to support its next stage of growth and preparations for its first commercial-scale production facility.

The financing will help the company advance planning and development activities as it moves toward commercializing its low-emissions iron production technology.

Technology aimed at low-emissions ironmaking

Electra’s technology is based on electrowinning, a process long used in mining and metals industries. The system converts a wide range of iron ores into high-purity iron without traditional blast furnaces, significantly reducing emissions.

The company’s modular plant design enables phased expansion, which helps lower upfront capital requirements and accelerate time to market.

With the additional financing from J.P. Morgan and its diversified capital base, Electra said it now has the resources required to continue scaling its technology and move toward commercial production by the end of the decade.

The company aims to play a role in decarbonizing steel supply chains by providing a new source of clean iron feedstock for steelmakers transitioning to low-carbon production routes.


