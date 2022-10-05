﻿
US assigns zero dumping margin for wire rod from S. Korea

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 14:57:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from South Korea for the period between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean producers POSCO and POSCO International Corporation’s sales of the subject goods were not made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the companies, in line with the preliminary results of the review.


