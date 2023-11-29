﻿
US assigns zero dumping margin for wire rod from S. Korea’s POSCO

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 15:16:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod from South Korea-based POSCO for the period between May 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that POSCO was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value.

The DOC has a determined weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company in line with the preliminary results.

The decision is applicable from November 28.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

