US assigns zero dumping margin for flat rolled products from Turkey

Friday, 12 January 2024 15:22:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its antidumping investigation on flat rolled products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC found that given products from Turkey were not, or are not likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value for the period of investigation. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for Tosyalı Toyo Çelik/Tosçelik Profil ve Sac Endüstrisi, in line with the preliminary results.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7210.11.0000, 7210.12.0000, 7210.50.0020, 7210.50.0090, 7212.10.0000, 7212.50.0000, 7225.99.0090, and 7226.99.0180 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).