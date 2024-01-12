﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for flat rolled products from Turkey

Friday, 12 January 2024 15:22:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its antidumping investigation on flat rolled products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC found that given products from Turkey were not, or are not likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value for the period of investigation. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for Tosyalı Toyo Çelik/Tosçelik Profil ve Sac Endüstrisi, in line with the preliminary results.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7210.11.0000, 7210.12.0000, 7210.50.0020, 7210.50.0090, 7212.10.0000, 7212.50.0000, 7225.99.0090, and 7226.99.0180 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US HRC prices stagnant week-over-week, CRC, HDG prices up slightly

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

US HDG exports down 5.6 percent in November

12 Jan | Steel News

Global View on HRC: Prices strong in Europe and Turkey, uneven trends in Asia

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

HRC prices improve in Europe, concerns over Red Sea navigation intensify

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

US DOC revises amended AD order on cut-to-length plate from Germany

12 Jan | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move sideways

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Formosa surprises local Vietnamese HRC market with $22-30/mt hike

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Vietnamese HRC sellers eager to export as local buyers focus on small purchases from China

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 12, 2024

12 Jan | Longs and Billet

Brazilian heavy plate exports increase again in December

11 Jan | Steel News