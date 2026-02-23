UNESID warns Europe must act now to defend and rebuild its industrial base

The Spanish steelmakers association UNESID has urged policymakers and industry leaders to take decisive action to restore Europe’s industrial strength and competitiveness. The association highlights growing concerns over Europe’s declining industrial base, increasing global competition and structural pressures affecting key sectors such as steel and advanced manufacturing.

Call for stronger industrial policy

UNESID stressed that Europe must reinforce its technological capabilities, secure fair trade conditions and support domestic manufacturing to safeguard long-term economic resilience. The association argues that maintaining a strong industrial ecosystem is essential not only for economic growth, but also for strategic autonomy, employment and innovation across the EU.

The association’s warning aligns with broader industry discussions on:

Strengthening trade defense mechanisms

Ensuring fair competition in global markets

Addressing high energy and production costs

Supporting investment in industrial transformation

By framing the message as “now or never,” UNESID underscores the urgency of policy decisions that will shape Europe’s industrial future. The association’s position reflects a wider debate across the European steel sector regarding competitiveness, market access and the need for coordinated EU-level action to secure sustainable growth.