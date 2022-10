Monday, 10 October 2022 11:07:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the unemployment rate in Turkey fell by 2.5 percentage points year on year to 9.6 percent in August this year and by 0.5 percentage points when compared to July.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the employment rate in Turkey was recorded at 47.9 percent, increasing by 2.9 percentage points compared to the same month of the previous year.