UK’s A&S Resources signs contracts iron ore project in Central African Republic

UK-based mining company A&S Resources Limited has signed major strategic contracts marking a decisive step toward unlocking one of the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade iron ore concessions in the Central African Republic.

According to A&S Resources, the resource potential exceeds 20 billion mt of predominantly high-grade iron ore. The company estimates the gross in-situ value of the mineral endowment at approximately $2.5 trillion.

A&S Resources stated that the Central African Republic project represents one of the most significant undeveloped iron ore assets worldwide in terms of scale and grade potential. Beyond iron ore, the company noted that it holds a diversified mineral portfolio including critical minerals, rare earth elements and copper, positioning it as a broader natural resources developer in the region.

According to A&S Resources, the newly signed agreements involve several of the world’s largest industrial and engineering groups, including major Chinese companies. The company stated that these partners will collaborate on mine development, railway construction, export logistics and long-term off-take arrangements

The miner stated that the project is transitioning from planning to execution, with operational mobilisation on site scheduled to begin at the end of March.