Thursday, 30 November 2023 11:26:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced that it has started production of hot rolled coil from structural steel grades.

The rolled products fully meet the requirements of the EU directives for rolled products used in civil and industrial construction.

Trial lots of these products have already been supplied to several Polish customers.