Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 24 percent in Jan-Oct

Monday, 30 November 2020 17:37:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period this year, the ferroalloy output of Ukraine-based ferroalloys plant Zaporozhye Ferroalloys Plant (ZZF) decreased by 23.9 percent year on year to 168,500 mt. In particular, the company’s production of silicomanganese in the given period declined by 37.2 percent year on year to 77,600 mt, while its output of ferrosilicon went down by 17.7 percent year on year to 50,230 mt. The company’s output of ferromanganese, on the contrary, rose by 22 percent year on year to 38,250 mt. In the given period, ZZF’s manganese metal production fell by 56.5 percent year on year to 2,460 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

In the meantime, in October alone ZZF produced 15,240 mt of ferroalloys, up 5.7 percent month on month.